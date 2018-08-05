Marketing School
How You Can Discover Affordable Marketing Channels That Have Huge Potential | Ep. #578
In episode #578, Eric and Neil talk about more affordable marketing avenues. Tune in to hear how you can spend less money marketing your business. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today’s Topic: How You Can Discover Affordable Marketing Channels That Have Huge Potential [00:40] It’s important to figure out who your target audience is and where they “hang out”. [00:58] Similar Web is a great way to see where your audience is. Alexa is another great option for this. [01:30] It’s important to see how people are using things. [01:45] The easiest marketing channels tend to get crowded fast, which causes cost to go up. [02:00] Similar Web will also tell you about email lists. [02:38] Neil likes to hit up websites directly. [03:14] Most people in the marketing world are doing online transactions, which means face-to-face meetings carry more weight. [03:54] Podcasting is underpriced attention. [04:05] Podcast advertising is affordable based on metrics Eric and Neil have used. [04:24] What’s old sometimes becomes new again. [04:35] Direct mail is making a bit of a comeback. [05:11] Neil pays for email blasts through various bloggers (he pays them to email their lists). [05:45] You can do outreach to the blogs to work out custom deals. [05:59] Only pay out Net 30 or Net 60. [06:10] That’s it for today! [06:13] Go to Singlegrain.com/Giveway for a special marketing tool giveaway! Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu