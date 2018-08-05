



Marketing School

How You Can Leverage Content Marketing When You Suck at Writing | Ep. #579

In episode #579, Eric and Neil explain how you can create great content when you suck at writing. Tune in to hear great tips on creating killer content with less-than-stellar writing skills. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: How You Can Leverage Content Marketing When You Suck at Writing [00:45] Just because you're not good at writing, it's ok! Everyone starts somewhere. [01:04] Think about your strong suit (what Eric calls your "content foundation") and build out from there. [01:15] If Eric and Neil didn't like writing, they could have just started with this podcast. [01:25] They have the podcast transcribed by Rev and they also get shownotes written by Podcast Motor; this means that things are being written without them having to write a single word. [01:46] Go to Jobs.problogger.net and hire a writer. [02:12] Use short and to the point paragraphs; this makes it easier to skim. [02:27] Use subheadings in your posts. [02:32] You need to have an intro with a hook. [02:55] A strong headline is key to getting readers. [03:22] Copyblogger will give you some examples of great headline formulas. [03:41] When you hire a writer, always give them an outline and make sure to get on the phone with them, so you're on the same page. [04:06] You don't have to be a good writer, you just have to be able to communicate well with a good writer. [04:25] Gary Vee doesn't even write his own blogs; he gives ideas and outlines, but the content is written by someone else. [05:01] If you're producing content, use the content re-usage workflow as a framework. [05:28] Content marketing is a 12-18 month journey from inception to results. [05:35] If you're not the best writer and you can't afford to hire someone, use Eric and Neil's framework and just go out and write. The more you write, the better at it you will get. [05:55] You may notice that Neil has awful grammar and cannot spell; it's ok, because he is providing valuable information.