What You Ought to Know About Amazon Advertising Before Everyone Else | Ep. #580
In episode #580, Eric and Neil discuss what you must know about Amazon advertising before anyone else. Tune in to hear how you can leverage Amazon Advertising for your business. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: What You Ought to Know About Amazon Advertising Before Everyone Else [00:35] Eric read a report that stated Amazon did $60 Billion in ad revenue and grew by possibly 60%. [01:12] Neil believes the stats are that Amazon ad revenue could reach $4.5 billion in 2018. [01:29] Eric and Neil suggest you start getting into the Amazon ad revenue game. [02:01] If you are doing America-based advertising, it's time to pay attention. [02:09] Amazon Echo presents an advertising opportunity. [02:30] The profit margins on advertising are huge. [02:44] In another five to ten years, they may have wiped out brick and mortar retailers. [03:02] There are a lot more areas of advertising when you consider options with Amazon. [03:30] Make sure you jump on board, play with the advertising, and fine tune! [03:45] With the purchase of Whole Foods and the opening of the Amazon Go store in Seattle, they are taking over retail. [03:52] Eric and Neil saw a report that said Amazon is considering taking on FedEx. [04:25] It's a new channel, whoever leverages it first will benefit the most.