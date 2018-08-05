Podcast / Marketing School
Marketing School
Marketing School
The Fact That You're Not Growing Fast Enough Because of 1 Thing - You're Too Patient | Ep. #582
In episode #582, Eric and Neil explain why you shouldn’t be too patient. Tune in to hear why patience in the short-term will kill your business. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today’s Topic: The Fact That You're Not Growing Fast Enough Because of 1 Thing - You're Too Patient [00:36] The moment you’re too satisfied, someone is going to come around and beat you at your own game. [00:56] The moment you’re patient in marketing, means you have decided to remain complacent. [01:15] Consider your business a fight to the death. [01:40] There are two things to consider: short-term, there needs to be urgency; long term, it’s important to be patient with some aspects of your job. [02:20] Business takes time, but in the short-term experiment! [02:40] Neil always says, “what else could we do to get better results right away?” [03:11] Push forward and look for new ways to grow. [03:30] Do the tactics that require long-term patience, but consider other marketing avenues at the same time. [04:09] Look for people who focus on one aspect of marketing and follow their example in that area. [04:40] It’s important to hire specialists, but also have a rhythm or cadence where people can be held accountable. [04:56] Read Rocket Fuel, it's about the concept of having a visionary and integrator on your team. [05:11] Also read Traction.[05:39] Get the tool 15Five, that checks in with your team each week and helps you keep your finger on the pulse of your company. [05:50] Neil does Monday, Wednesday, Friday meetings with progressive goals for each meeting. [06:35] He rewards his team for results. [06:51] That’s it for today! [06:59]Go to Singlegrain.com/Giveway for a special marketing tool giveaway! Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu
