How to Boost Your Conversion Rate by Offering Bitcoin as a Payment Option | Ep. #583
In episode #583, Eric and Neil explain how you can boost your conversion rate by accepting bitcoin as a payment option. Tune in to hear if your business can handle a shift towards cryptocurrency payments. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: How to Boost Your Conversion Rate by Offering Bitcoin as a Payment Option [00:45] On average, bitcoin has a daily fluctuation rate of 5%. [01:15] There are a lot of people who use bitcoin, so even though most people don't, you could open up your business if you offer bitcoin as a payment option. [01:40] You will lose money in the short-term, but in the long run, you will make more. [02:06] Eric spent the most marketing dollars on Coinmarketcap.com and they only accepted cryptocurrency as payment. [02:28] Bitcoin has gone up in price, meaning that Coinmarketcap.com made money just by hanging on to it. [03:05] Stripe recently removed bitcoin as a payment option, because they didn't think it was practical. [03:20] However, bitcoin is still popular. [03:45] If your margins aren't that large, don't accept crypto, because you may suffer cash flow issues. [04:08] You can always sell some off to pay for costs, but don't accept crypto if you don't have high margins.