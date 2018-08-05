Marketing School
7 Age-Old Sales Hacks that Still Work Today | Ep. #585
In episode #585, Eric and Neil give you seven simple hacks that will increase your business. Tune in to hear how you can improve your ROI. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: 7 Age-Old Sales Hacks that Still Work Today [00:38] Hack #1: Build a dream 100 (a list of clients you want to go after). [01:00] You can even build a dream 25, if that seems like a more attainable or realistic goal. [01:05] Hack #2: When trying to close a deal with a Fortune 100 company, send an email to the CEO that points out some weaknesses and solutions. [02:23] Hack #3: "The fortune is in the follow-up" -John Maxwell [02:42] If you follow up with the right people a couple of times, you will eventually receive a response. [03:10] Hack #4: Give before you ask. [03:20] Solve problems and educate people and they will be likely to become a paying customer. [03:50] Hack #5: Do something that stands out. [04:02] Some people bring a bottle of champagne or order tacos for the whole office, which will be sure to make you stand out. [04:37] Hack #6: Go to conferences. [04:46] Conferences are great places to get leads and will definitely increase your ROI. [05:17] Hack #7: Make your target the star. [05:35] Think about how you can make your target person or business a feature of your blog, podcast, video, etc. and it will entice them to work with you.