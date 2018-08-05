Marketing School
How to Get Money out of Rich People | Ep. #586
In episode #586, Eric and Neil explain how you can get rich people to part with their money. Tune in to hear how you can convince rich people to invest or become clients themselves. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: How to Get Money out of Rich People [00:43] Eric has gotten money from people by networking and then identifying what their companies' challenges were and coming up with solutions. [01:04] He waited a few months to hit these people up for money. [01:30] Get to know people before you ask for money! [01:50] Give help, show your value, and offer something. [02:15] Always ask what challenges they are facing, which is a great conversation starter. [02:45] Have multiple touchpoints and remain top-of-mind. [03:20] Nextiva was founded by the guys who created Endurance International and iPowerWeb. [03:40] Eric didn't pitch the Nextiva founder; the founder reached out to get Eric speak at a conference. [04:00] Eric went because he saw Steve Wozniak would be speaking at this conference. [04:10] They then developed a relationship and he came to Eric to ask for help. [04:27] Usually, this is unique, but the key is they had established a relationship before the topic of business was broached.