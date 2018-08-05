Marketing School
Here's the Very First Email that You Should Send to Customers | Ep. #587
In episode #587, Eric and Neil tell you what to put in the very first email you send to customers. Tune in to hear why on-boarding is so vital to your success. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today’s Topic: Here's the Very First Email that You Should Send to Customers [00:35] Send an email that helps them throughout their journey and experience. [00:47] Setting them up properly will give customers a positive experience and makes them more likely to remain satisfied customers. [01:24] Getting people on-boarded the right way is key. [02:10] On-boarding is one of the most important levers you can pull and can translate to long-term growth. [02:30] Intercom’s initial email explains how everything works and how you can get started. [02:49] Pat Flynn will send an email introducing himself and uses the tags in Convert Kit. [03:20] Neil’s Co-Founder did a test with About.me and he was able to get their revenue to increase 40 or 50%, just by creating a nice “getting started flow”. [03:52] Make sure to include a checklist or steps, so that people have a path to follow. [04:15] Intercom has a chat or email on-boarding feature that allows you to choose a path that works for you. [04:43] That’s all for today! [04:48] Go to Singlegrain.com/Giveway for a special marketing tool giveaway! Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu