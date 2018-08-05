Marketing School
7 Unusual Marketing Tools That'll Help You Grow | Ep. #588
In episode #588, Eric and Neil discuss marketing tools that can help you grow your business. Tune in to hear which tools Eric and Neil swear by. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: 7 Unusual Marketing Tools That'll Help You Grow [00:37] Tool #1: Frame.io is a cool tool that allows you to leave feedback on videos to help push them through the creation process. [01:17] Tool #2: Zapier helps automate a lot of your marketing apps. It can connect with HubSpot or Drip. [01:50] Your marketing team doesn't have to create systems to organize their output, because Zapier does it for you. [02:00] Tool #3: TubeBuddy allows you to AB test different thumbnails, schedule things ahead of time, and see which tags are viable for your YouTube videos. [02:15] It can also show you how other channels are doing in comparison to yours. [02:27] Tool #4: Full Story allows you to do user recordings "on steroids". [03:00] Tool #5: Front is a collaborative email inbox. [03:15] You can assign emails to other people and make it available to them. [03:30] It also syncs with Base. [03:52] Tool #6: Clearbit helps you to connect with a lot of existing tools like Drip. It lets you know important background info on email and chat identities, so you know who the viable customers are. [04:44] Tool #7: Snip.ly lets you take posts and overlay your offer or content. [05:25] It helps to re-target people.