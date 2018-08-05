Marketing School
Why You Should Hire Developers as Marketers | Ep. #589
In episode #589, Eric and Neil explain why you should hire developers to work as marketers. Tune in to hear why developers are so good at marketing. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: Why You Should Hire Developers as Marketers [00:35] Neil think developers are really good at understanding data and making changes. [00:54] They are amazing marketers because they are creative, make changes, and run tests without relying too heavily on others. [01:04] Marketers on the other hand, may have good ideas, but have to figure out how to get them implemented by someone else. [01:26] During Eric's time at Treehouse, the CTO was a developer who would help him get things done. [01:36] The CTO didn't know marketing, but learned as he went. [01:52] Engineers/Developers are self-motivated. [02:27] What Neil loves, is that they believe in the "quick and dirty" approach. [02:53] The one danger in hiring developers as marketers, is that they will sometimes run a lot of bad tests and you will lose revenue. [03:22] When you run a test and things go wrong, you will absolutely lose money. [03:52] Make sure that you have an individual contributor and also managers. [04:30] Neil thinks you should be paying $150,000-$200,000 for a good developer who understands marketing. [04:41] It doesn't make sense for you to hire someone into this position unless you already have a business that is producing millions in revenue and you need more growth. [05:10] You don't always have to pay a lot for good talent, but those with experience will cost more.