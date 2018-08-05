Marketing School
The Secret to Delivering a Remarkable Customer Experience | Ep. #590
In episode #590, Eric and Neil talk about delivering a remarkable customer service experience. Tune in to find out what it takes to create amazing experiences for your customers. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: The Secret to Delivering a Remarkable Customer Experience [00:35] If you really want to create amazing experiences that your customers love, you have to care about them. [01:00] Zappos goes above and beyond to delight their customers (fast shipping and easy returns). [01:45] Amazon bought Zappos some time ago and they are also a customer-focused company. [02:20] When Eric was in Japan, he stayed at the Prince Gallery and he found the customer service aspects remarkable. [02:36] He felt special and even minor details were attended to. [03:00] Think about creating remarkable experiences. [03:05] The Ritz Carlton does training in terms of customer experience and service; you can send your team there (for an expense), but they will learn a great deal. [03:30] Neil stayed in the Mandarin Oriental Las Vegas and he saw notes that were left for employees and the customer service mantras they lived by. [04:25] They went above and beyond at no extra cost to Neil (except for tips). [04:55] The problem with affiliate marketing, is that you are really doing it for yourself. [05:27] That's all for today!