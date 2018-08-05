Marketing School
The Little Known Secret to Generating More Revenue From Every Customer | Ep. #591
In episode #591, Eric and Neil discuss the secret to engaging your customers in order to produce greater revenue. Tune in to hear the main thing you can do to generate sales. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today’s Topic: The Little Known Secret to Generating More Revenue From Every Customer [00:54] When you first sign up with Intercom, they have a great on-boarding email. [01:35] On-boarding is the biggest lever you can pull to generate more revenue. [01:53] When you buy a meal at McDonalds, they are always upselling (Fries? Super size?) [02:22] Upsell or downsell when people are checking out. [03:12] The upsell could be a software that does the work for you. [03:32] Your solution should be both speed and automation. [03:49] Dotcom Secrets is a great book about upselling and on-boarding. [04:05] Eric recommends Appcues, a cheaper option, or Intercom, which is known for their chat feature. [04:34] On-boarding isn’t just the first week, it’s about keeping customers engaged. [05:03] Customers who are successfully on-boarded are more likely to buy products and services. [05:40] That’s it for today! [05:42] Go to Singlegrain.com/Giveway for a special marketing tool giveaway! Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu