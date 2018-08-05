Marketing School
Is it Worth it Spending Money on a Nice Office? | Ep. #593
In episode #593, Eric and Neil debate whether you need to spend money on a nice office. Tune in to hear the reasons you may need a great office space. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: Is it Worth it Spending Money on a Nice Office? [00:51] In a collaborative environment, it's good to have everyone in the same space. [01:14] Eric pays about $11,000 for three sections in co-working spaces. [01:35] Now, they're moving into their own dedicated space. [01:49] Offices are good for recruiting, it's a great space to bring clients into, and it's nice to have a home base. [02:13] If you are looking to build a culture, you need to have your own dedicated space. [02:27] A crappy space creates a crappy feeling. [02:45]However, Neil thinks it's a waste of money to have a nice office, even though offices do serve an important purpose. [03:10] He would rather save money on the office and spend it on food or other community-related activities and things that build culture. [04:07] Nice offices are good for creative businesses and it helps create a positive perception. [04:40] Marketing warrants a nice office, in Eric's opinion. [05:01] Neil prefers to sublet for a year at a time. [05:54] He thinks it's too risky to sign up for years at a time. [06:20] Consider whether your industry warrants having a nice office.