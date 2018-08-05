



Marketing School

7 Unique Marketing Systems that Work | Ep. #594

In episode #594, Eric and Neil count the 7 unique marketing systems that always work. Tune in to hear what steps you should be taking to increase your revenue. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: 7 Unique Marketing Systems that Work [00:36] #1: Neil likes doing three meetings each week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday). [00:49] Every Monday, they split up into teams of three and brainstorm ways to further the business. On Wednesday, they implement those ideas, and on Friday they discuss the results. [01:18] #2: At Eric's company, they have an "innovation meeting" twice a month. [01:25] They do it over lunch in a conference room and they discuss movements in the industry. Everyone must participate and share. [02:10] #3: Create a team and a system to make your content more popular. [02:19] In Neil's company, they have a team that specializes in improving previous content. [02:54] #4: Refer to Traction: The Entrepreneur's Operating System. [03:14] Eric's team has this type of meeting every Monday. These meetings involve scoreboards, to-do lists, and quarterly rocks. [03:45] This allows his team to systematically move forward. [03:53] #5: A re-test system. Things that worked a year ago are not going to work today. [04:09] Google, Facebook, or LinkedIn authorization used to drastically increase conversions, but now, because of privacy issues, in some cases it is decreasing conversions. [04:36] When running AB tests or marketing experiences, list them out and note the results for each one. [04:43] Take all the winners and re-test them a year from then. [05:08] #6: Personalized and scale your marketing. [05:24] Clearbit has a nice API, which Eric's company uses to enrich emails and chats. [05:46] On Growth Everywhere, Eric spoke with the CEO of Drift. The CEO spoke about how they like to tailor their website to each customer. [06:29] #7: The Zebra System: if it looks like a Zebra, walks like a Zebra, eats like a Zebra: it's a Zebra. [06:37] Whoever your ideal customer is, it is now a Zebra. Within your marketing framework, make sure you are only targeting Zebras. [06:47] Campaign Monitor grew by doing email marketing for designers. [06:52] Convert Kit grew by doing email marketing for bloggers. [06:55] There's nothing wrong with picking a niche. [07:09] As you're focusing in on a specific demo, you'll find that as you grow, you will start getting away from your Zebra. Don't do that too early, because it will hurt your revenue. [07:18] Build a check-in every quarter to make sure your marketing is still focused on the Zebra. [07:31] Once you are hitting over $8 Million in revenue, then you can consider expanding your focus.