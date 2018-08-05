



Marketing School

How to Engage with Your Social Media Fans When They Keep Ignoring You | Ep. #595

In episode #595, Eric and Neil discuss the best ways to engage people on social media. Tune in to hear what you could be doing differently. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: How to Engage with Your Social Media Fans When They Keep Ignoring You [00:36] Facebook recently tweaked their algorithm, which means you will probably have to pay more for paid ads. [00:56] Even if you do it wrong, you will get more engagement. [01:15] Neil used to only do text-based articles, but he found that videos gives him more reach and engagement. [01:41] Create more than one type of engagement. [02:27] Offer a giveaway that encourages referrals in order to participate. [03:01] Video is the content that currently drives the most engagement. [03:20] Eric and Neil were called out on their Facebook page for not engaging their followers and just leaving the page to operate on its own. [03:36] Ultimately, the person who called them out was right. [03:52] If you see people asking industry-related questions on social media, even if they are not asking you specifically, respond to them! This is a great way to get more customers and fans. [04:30] At the end of the day, Eric and Neil messed up and broke their process. [04:58] One way to engage your audience is to help people out when they are contacting you to ask questions. [05:03] Join industry-related groups on Facebook and get in the mix. [05:16] Messenger bots are a great way to engage people, as well. Try Mobile Monkey. [05:36] Do your best to integrate live feed options provided by Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, etc. [06:15] Make personalized messages for each site visitor, which will help to engage them (via chatbots).