Marketing School
How to Convert Leads into Customers | Ep. #596
In episode #596, Eric and Neil explain how you can convert leads into customers. Tune in to hear what steps you can take to increase your sales revenue. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today’s Topic: How to Convert Leads into Customers [00:34] Eric and Neil both get leads from their website, but only convert about 5% into customers. [00:52] Converting comes down to nurturing, because you have to coax people into being ready to buy. [01:05] If 5% of your leads are qualified, you could follow up in various ways, but it could take a long time. [01:48] Eric’s company sends an introductory email. [02:02] He has also created a great channel via the Growth Everywhere podcast. [02:29] Nurture people with content over and over. [02:39] Most of your site visitors and leads will buy right away, but many will be hard to convert over time. [03:03] Real-person engagement helps convert people who aren’t sure. [03:14] This means attending conferences, hosting live events, Facebook Live Q&A’s, etc. [03:40] When you do polls using Zoom, you can ask people questions that will help you find new ways to approach your customers. [04:05] See which of the people you are trying to convert are in your area and make sure they attend a live event. [04:54] You should also be engaging your customers on social media, which is a great way to convert. [05:16] When people have questions or problems, don’t pitch your product, just be there to answer questions and prove yourself useful. [05:46] That’s it for today! [05:58] Go to Singlegrain.com/Giveway for a special marketing tool giveaway!