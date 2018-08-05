Marketing School
How to Market an ICO | Ep. #597
In episode #597, Eric and Neil discuss how you should market an ICO. Tune in to hear tips on how to approach marketing this new industry. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: How to Market an ICO [00:33] An ICO is an "Initial Coin Offering". [00:36] A lot of people are releasing cryptocurrencies. [01:03] If you are a marketing agency, when working with an ICO, you have to "cover your ass". [01:55] Some of the ICO's have bad websites. [02:21] They're using bad animations and insider lingo that doesn't help to further their business. [02:40] You will do much better if you don't use insider lingo and instead create a simplistic video explaining your product and its value. [03:10] Keep it simple! [03:17] ICO are now maxing out their Telegram groups (which means they have more than 75,000 people in that group). [03:45] One way to grow your telegram group is to blast your email list. Eric did this when working with Polygram. [04:00] The first email drove people to the Telegram group. [04:15] They also airdropped tokens for free because of referral programs, etc. [04:44] Celebrity endorsements aren't the best idea. Instead, use crypto-influencers, as they draw in the right type of customer. [05:20] Right now, there are a lot of people writing white papers. You want the write type of people writing these (professors, influencers, etc.). [06:00] You can use Inbound Junctions to create press for your ICO. [06:07] Leverage email lists. [06:10] Promote partnerships with other ICO's. [06:15] Create a Reddit channel. [06:31] Engagement is so important. [06:50] Have people manage communities and chat rooms. [07:12] Facebook has banned any sales ads referencing cryptocurrency. [07:53] That's all for today!