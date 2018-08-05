Marketing School
7 Crazy Marketing Experiments That Will Change Your Business | Ep. #598
In episode #598, Eric and Neil discuss the 7 crazy ways you can improve your business. Tune in to hear how you can attract more customers and increase revenue! TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: 7 Crazy Marketing Experiments That Will Change Your Business [00:40] #1: Run brand-related experiments. [01:04] Google relies on many factors when it comes to ranking and if people are searching for you, your rank will probably be higher. [01:47] #2: Build a repurposing framework. [02:35] Over 10% of podcast listeners make over 6 figures! [02:53] #3: Create your own podcast or advertise on some. [03:20] #4: Build a remarketing funnel that uses videos to tell your story. [04:19] Video has ten times more brand awareness than text or other forms of marketing. [04:30] #5: Showcase your daily life. [04:45] By documenting your work life, you will find that you will have an engaged community. [05:18] #6: What's old is new again. [05:29] While people are spending on digital, this doesn't negate the efficacy of older methods. [06:09] #7: If you are selling a high-ticket item and selling to wealthy clientele, consider sending a courier to their home or office with $1000 in cash and a note explaining that you want 30 minutes of their time. [06:50] A lot of people will take the call.