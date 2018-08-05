Marketing School
How To Run A Virtual Marketing Team | Ep. #599
In episode #599, Eric and Neil discuss how you can run a virtual marketing team. Tune in for tips on how to manage remote workers. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: How To Run A Virtual Marketing Team [00:33] Neil was listening to Masters of Scale and the CEO of Zoom was talking about how 50% of their talent are remote workers. [01:05] Eric hires people from all over and they work remotely. [01:17] He does it not because remote workers are cheaper (they aren't), but because they are talented. [01:45] Eric and Neil have been tapping into the virtual market for 10-15 years. [02:07] When running a virtual team, people have to specialize. [02:31] Neil finds that communication is better when everyone is on site. [03:10] 1:1 meetings are key for direct reports. [04:17] When you want people to perform their best, give them KPIs and other marks to hit; goal-setting is key. [05:40] Eric's team uses Bonusly, which allows you to award points to people, which then translate to online dollars. It becomes a recognition tool that encourages a bit of competition. [06:15] On the agency side, they use HubStaff, which tracks the time of your employees. [06:36] It's important to have a record of the time your virtual employees are working. [06:54] This doesn't mean you should be a micromanaging snoop! [07:25] If you have to do this, they are probably not the right employee. [07:40] Virtual employees need to have a lot of discipline. [07:55] Eric and Neil operate their businesses using the Traction model. [08:24] Eric read The Coaching Habit and thinks it contained useful information for running a business.