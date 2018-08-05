



Marketing School

How to Generate Traffic From Instagram When You Have No Followers | Ep. #600

In episode #600, Eric and Neil explain how you can generate traffic on Instagram. Tune in to hear how you can leverage social media in order to grow your business. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: How to Generate Traffic From Instagram When You Have No Followers [00:40] Make sure you're using the right tags. [00:43] There are tools like RiteTags to help you with this. [01:04] Promote your Instagram on your other social accounts. [01:10] Get the most engaged people to follow you. [01:18] The more engaged your followers, the more viral your post will end up being. [01:28] Eric finds the most engaged users in his industry and engages them on social media. [01:52] Start doing stories and when people watch, get them to go to your website. [02:13] Instagram Pods are a way of getting people together and like each other's posts. [02:57] Eric likes Unity Influence, which is a platform where you can find influencers (NOTE: Eric has invested in this company). [03:22] When someone likes 20 pictures all at once, it doesn't have as great an effect. If someone likes your photo and nothing else, your post will get a bigger bump. [03:54] Eric hired a company that kept reposting other people's motivational quotes and doing power likes. [04:05] This doesn't actually add value, so if you're going to do something like that, you may as well use Canva. [04:25] You also need to have the right content that caters to your target audience. [04:32] Also, consider buying another Instagram account. [04:45] The account that you buy doesn't have to be active before you buy it, but it should be in your field.