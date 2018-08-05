Marketing School
The One Essential Thing That Most Marketers Miss | Ep. #601
In episode #601, Eric and Neil discuss the one thing that Marketers tend to overlook. Tune in to hear what you might be neglecting in your business plan. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic:The One Essential Thing That Most Marketers Miss [00:50] You can't build something great without a great team. [01:22] Hiring and recruiting are the biggest marketing hacks out there, but people often don't think about this. [01:41] Algorithms always change and it makes it hard to stay popular or "on top". [02:20] It doesn't matter what channel you're marketing through, but rather your brand is most important. [02:41] Focus on providing an amazing customer experience. [02:48] Use Zappos as an example of great customer service, [03:51] The CEO of Priceline realized that at the end of the day, it was all about his team and the people that make up the company. [04:49] Who? Is a great book that will teach you about the psychology of team building. [05:04] Primal Branding is another good resource. [05:18] Instead of spending time and money on logo and image, spend the time with your customers.