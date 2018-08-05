Marketing School
7 Simple Copy Hacks That'll Allow You to Sell Anything | Ep. #602
In episode #602, Eric and Neil count out 7 hacks that will help you increase your revenue. Tune in to hear these great hacks! TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today’s Topic: 7 Simple Copy Hacks That'll Allow You to Sell Anything [00:35] #1: Take a look at what everyone in your space is doing. [01:03] Focus your copy on a niche instead of directly competing with others content. [01:33] By tailoring to a specific audience, your conversions will go up. [01:54] #2: Check out Backlinko. [02:01] All the posts are easy to read. Model yoru content after this. [02:40] #3: Integrate testimonials and case studies that prove your point. [03:10] Make sure you include more than one testimonial. [03:20] Make it more of a story. [03:33] #4: Emaildrips will help you draw inspiration on what to do next. [03:59] #5: Do the opposite pitch of what is on your landing page. [04:30] Most of your visitors won’t convert, but re-market to your core audience. Send them to a different landing page and try a more emotional pitch. [05:10] #6: Generate a sense of urgency (Swiped is a great resource for this). [06:15] #7: Make sure you have a relevant call to action. [06:45] Relate your calls to action to everything you see on your homepage. [07:04] That’s all for today! [07:06] Go to Singlegrain.com/Giveway for a special marketing tool giveaway! Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu