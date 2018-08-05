Marketing School
How to Growth Hack Your Company by Copying Hubspot | Ep. #603
In episode #603, Eric and Neil discuss ways you should emulate HubSpot. Tune in to hear the ways in which HubSpot is successfully converting people into customers. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: How to Growth Hack Your Company by Copying Hubspot [00:35] Eric had one of the HubSpot VP's, David Cancil, who is now the CEO of Drift, on Growth Everywhere. [00:47] David said that Hubspot got a lot of its clients/sales from it website grader tool. [01:04] When it comes to software, you want to give away something everyone wants. [01:18] Even if you release a cheaper version of coveted software and give it away for free, you will get a lot more traffic. [01:43] You can even apply this to physical products. [02:10] "Marketing is a race to the bottom." -Neil [02:25] Neil bought and re-launched UberSuggest; did little to no marketing; and offered free versions of his competitors apps or software. [02:50] Russell Brunson offered a free book for which you only had to pay shipping. [03:15] Outgrow is a great free tool you can use and customize to suit your needs. [03:35] Lead Quizzes and the book Ask help you figure out what kind of questions you should be asking your customers. [04:10] Quizzes aren't effective unless the product is relevant to the result of the quiz. [05:05] Hubspot personalizes the site to each visitor and welcomes you back by name. [05:24] Personalizing the experience will help conversion rates. [05:35] Amazon is also good at personalizing their experience. [06:05] You can easily use Upwork or CodePen or Top Down to hire workers/developers. [06:35] Product tools are the best way to market.