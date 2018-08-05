Marketing School
How to Convert Your Visitors Into Repeat Visitors | Ep. #604
In episode #604, Eric and Neil discuss ways you can convert site visitors into repeat visitors. Tune in to hear how you can increase your conversions and revenue. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today’s Topic: How to Convert Your Visitors Into Repeat Visitors [00:45] 25-30% of Single Grain’s visitors are repeat visitors. [00:48] Most people will have this percentage of repeat visitors. [01:12] Collect email addresses and re-market to them. [01:30] People on your email list will be the highest converting channel. [01:36] Emails account for 30% of Overstock’s sales. [01:55] Made a lead magnet. [02:10] Use Beacon.by to make checklists and ebooks. Other helpful tools are: Canva and Hello Bar. [02:40] Use multiple channels; try push notifications. [02:45] To facilitate this, try Subscribers, Push Crew, or One Signal. [03:00] Chat bots are still effective (not as much as last year). You can get 40% of those people to your website. [03:24] You can use RSS to blog. [03:50] It’s a quick and easy way to blast everything. [04:10] Neil write his emails manually, which may make his blasts more successful. [04:30] Tailor your titles and content to each outlet (email, social, etc.). [05:00] Use email, push, chat bots, and any new marketing channel to get people to your site. [05:14] The goal is to engage with people as many times as possible. [05:55] Check out Neil’s guides on Quicksprout. [06:12] If you Google online marketing, Neil is always one of the top results. [06:38] Don’t forget about retargeting! [06:50] That’s all for today! [06:52] Go to Singlegrain.com/Giveway for a special marketing tool giveaway! Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu