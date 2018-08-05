Marketing School
Quantity vs Quality: What's Better For Link Building? | Ep. #605
In episode #605, Eric and Neil discuss whether you should focus on quantity or quality when it comes to link building. Tune in to hear what you might be doing wrong. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today’s Topic: Quantity vs Quality: What's Better For Link Building? [00:43] Neil finds that neither proves more useful than the other. Slow and steady wins the race. [01:02] This means whether you post ten links per month or three with high quality content, consistency is the only thing that matters. [01:52] You never consider link-building when you’re starting your business, but it matters. [02:20] When starting out, focus on letting people know who you are and what your brand is. [02:45] Eric builds the majority of his links on Singlegrain. [02:56] He and his company focus on quantity and find that quality isn’t always a factor. [03:15] Now, Singlegrain pulls in 100,000 visitors per month. [03:25] Don’t post junk, but quality rarely matters. [03:45] Don’t always link back to your homepage, rather provide relevant information. [04:25] Though it’s not the sexiest answer, time is always your friend and visitors will grow in time if you remain consistent. [04:28] That’s all for today! [04:31] Go to Singlegrain.com/Giveway for a special marketing tool giveaway! Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu