Marketing School
How to Outrank Your Competitors by Copying | Ep. #606
In episode #606, Eric and Neil discuss how you can outrank your competitors simply by copying them. Tune in to hear how and what you should be copying. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today’s Topic: How to Outrank Your Competitors by Copying [00:53] Single Grain went from 4000 visitors/month to 100,000 visitors/month by copying great ideas from his competitors. [01:20] Take the best techniques, posts, podcasts and spin it to make it more useful. [01:36] Dr. Axe is a website that crushed the competition. [01:58] Dr. Axe checked which of their competitors’ URLS were getting the most traffic, had the fewest backlinks, and then wrote better versions of those pages. [02:57] This got them to 20 Million visitors per month. [03:34] AHREFS is one of Eric and Neil’s favorite tools. It can do a content gap analysis, which will help you see where others are failing. Fill in that gap! [04:25] Neil wrote The Beginners’ Guide to Online Marketing. It cost him around $20,000 or $30,000. [04:51] It was a combination of the strongest pieces out there; he made it more detailed, easier to digest, and combined text with infographics to make it more appealing. [05:05] A lot of people are doing 10x or 100x content. [05:20] Think how you can apply Neil’s techniques to your product or service in your industry. [05:52] If you continually create new content on the same topic, Google won’t know which page to rank higher, so they won’t rank them well at all. [06:07] Make sure your pages are more detailed and don’t repeat content. [06:11] That’s all for today! [06:13] Go to Singlegrain.com/Giveway for a special marketing tool giveaway! Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu