We Bought $100,000 Worth of Backlinks (and Here's What Happened Next) | Ep. #607
In episode #607, Eric and Neil discuss what happened when they purchased backlinks. Tune in to hear whether this is still a valid marketing method. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: We Bought $100,000 Worth of Backlinks (and Here's What Happened Next) [00:40] Eric and Neil no longer buy links, but did so during the earlier parts of their careers. [00:55] They purchased random sites with no relevance to their industries. [01:30] Link buying is bigger than it used to be and Google isn't banning any of the purchased sites. [01:55] Sites will spend $100,000 on backlinks, but they are not getting the traffic that they used to. [02:02] Google is now using a lot of factors such as brand queries, user metrics, on-page SEO, Hummingbird, and Rank Brain. [02:45] Paid advertising is the biggest trend right now and it's working. [03:00] Buying links is the old SEO, instead you should think about ways to repurpose and create great content. [03:26] Neil uses blogging, video, and podcasting as marketing methods. [03:31] This all can lead to bigger and better opportunities.