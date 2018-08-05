



Marketing School

Do You Really Need More Backlinks to Outrank Your Competition? | Ep. #609

In episode #609, Eric and Neil discuss whether you really need more backlinks to outrank your competition. Tune in to hear what you can do to improve your ranking. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: Do You Really Need More Backlinks to Outrank Your Competition? [00:34] Eric doesn't think you need more backlinks. [00:54] Sometimes, a wikipedia post will rank higher than others because they have domain authority. [01:15] However, Eric and Neil don't even check their domain authority anymore. [01:21] When you're starting off, this is something you need to check, but once you are more established, it doesn't matter. [01:41] Neither Eric or Neil even knows how many backlinks they have. [02:15] To win business, Eric's company will show companies how many backlinks they have as compared to their competitors. [02:30] Once you've been working with a customer for a year or two, you produce good content, build natural links, create videos, create podcasts, and you no longer check on backlinks. [03:00] The simplest way to outrank your competitors: go to Google Search Console, check your URL's with a lot of impressions, but low clicks, then re-write it by fleshing it out and adding in pertinent keywords. You will find that your ranking for those keywords will increase and you will outrank your competitors without having to build more links. [03:30] Sometimes, checking backlinks is based merely on ego, as nothing annoys people more than their competitors having more backlinks and higher domain authority. [03:55] Clickflow is a great tool that shows you when your impression count is too low. This means you should improve the title or meta-description. [04:16] Sometimes, adding popular keywords to your title will help boost your ranking. [04:42] That's it for today!