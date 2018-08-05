Marketing School
How to Double Your Leads With These 7 Hacks | Ep. #610
In episode #610, Eric and Neil discuss 7 useful hacks that will double your leads. Tune in to hear what you could be doing to increase your business. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today’s Topic: How to Double Your Leads With These 7 Hacks [00:33] Hack 1: Use the most relevant lead magnet. [00:38] A lead magnet is an ebook, a checklist, etc. [01:07] Hack 2: Remarket visitors to your site. [01:15] Show them a landing page with the opposite pitch of your main landing page. [01:33] Remarketing is effective, because people come to your site via different pages. [01:55] Hack 3: Use a pop-up tool to collect leads. [02:02] Great pop-up tools: Hello Bar and Opt-in Monster. [02:21] Hack 4: If you are doing B2B, use LinkedIn’s pre-populating forms. [02:48] Your conversion rate will go up, because it fills out the form for the potential customer, saving them time and effort. [02:52] Hack 5: Use chat bots. [03:02] You can use Facebook’s free tool, Intercom, Drift, or Many Chat. [03:33] Hack 6: Get people to subscribe or opt-in via push notifications. [04:05] Try using Subscribers. [04:40] Hack 7: Build tools and give them away for free. [05:12] UberSuggest is a great example of this. [05:20] That’s all for today! [05:22] Go to Singlegrain.com/Giveway for a special marketing tool giveaway! Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu