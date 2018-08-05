Marketing School
How to Do SEO Without Writing Content | Ep. #611
In episode #611, Eric and Neil discuss how you can improve your SEO without writing more content. Tune in to hear what steps you can take to increase site traffic without having to write new content. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: How to Do SEO Without Writing Content [00:35] Use Google Search Console to see which pages have a high impression count, but low click-through rate. [01:01] In order to increase traffic to your site, improve your title or meta-description. [01:26] Neil's most popular pages are the ones with a tool, his blog, and his homepage. [01:44] Whatever business you're in, create a tool for it. You don't have to do this from scratch! You can buy a script for what you need. [02:18] Buy other websites via BizBuySell, Flippa, or FE International. [02:49] Brian Dean runs Backlinko, has thirty-something blog posts and gets near 200,000 visitors per month. [03:05] He gets good traffic by improving his existing content. [03:33] You can generate traffic and raise your ranking by improving your website's design. [03:37] Neil was the co-founder of Kiss Metrics and they added a lot of infographics to their site, which increased traffic.