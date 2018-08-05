Marketing School
The Craziest Marketing Tactic Ever | Ep. #612
In episode #612, Eric and Neil discuss their craziest marketing schemes. Tune in to hear some out-there ideas that may work for you, as well. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: The Craziest Marketing Tactic Ever [00:36] The craziest thing Eric has ever done was bet an entire company (54 employees, 5 months of cash in the bank). [01:02] He bet everything on video marketing in order to hit numbers. [01:19] He was even surprised that it worked. The company now does $25 Million/year in business. [01:39] At the same time, Neil was spending $20 to acquire a customer and generating $200. [02:02] The craziest thing Neil has ever done was to launch the "Who is Neil Patel?" campaign. Though he got a lot of hate for it, it proved to be very successful. [02:42] It caused everyone to Google his name, which made his brand query shoot up, his search traffic skyrocketed, and his ranking improved. [03:12] You can achieve this by creating quizzes or paying celebrities to be part of an ad campaign, as examples. [03:50] Marketing works whether people love or hate the campaign. [04:32] Buying websites is another great way to improve your ranking. [04:55] Eric wanted to rank for elder-care related keywords, so he bought out some elder-care sites. [05:45] The site would then redirect to their main landing page.