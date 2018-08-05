Marketing School
Why We Work So Hard | Ep. #613
In episode #613, Eric and Neil explain why they work so hard. Tune in to hear why they spend so much time working and whether it is worth it. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: Why We Work So Hard [00:43] Neil says he works so hard because he loves what he does and he also has nothing better to do. [00:50] He loves it so much it doesn't feel like work for him. [01:01] Eric loves playing games and finds that marketing is a fun game for him (in terms of strategizing). [01:58] He is addicting to winning. [02:30] One of Neil's partners said marketing is like a drug. [03:03] Eric sees systems of processes and finds them to be like puzzle pieces. [03:35] Business is a game that never ends. [04:01] Though Neil clearly grew up an Upper-Middle Class kid, he still had aspirations of being "rich" and privileged. [04:12] Eventually, he realized money doesn't equate to happiness, but the challenges of the job were satisfying. [04:38] Figure out what your motivation is and once you find that, keep pushing forward. If you don't love what you do, don't do it! [05:32] Eric believes that when you work all the time, you get to meet a wide array of interesting people, which is beneficial and it evens out all the hours worked.