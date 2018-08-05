Marketing School
The Only 10 Marketing Tools You Need | Ep. #614
In episode #614, Eric and Neil count out the 10 marketing tools you absolutely need. Tune in to hear which tools you should be using to help increase your revenue. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: The Only 10 Marketing Tools You Need [00:45] Marketers use too many tools and it was proven in a study. [01:01] #1: AHREFS is the tool that is great for competitive analysis or even analyzing your own performance. [01:30] #2: Google Analytics helps you track what is effective and compare yourself to your competition. [02:14] #3: Zoom is all-in-one webinar software. You can live chat with your team or have your webinar viewed by up to 10,000 people at a time. [02:52] #4: BuzzSumo is a way to track social media shares. [03:08] #5: Convert Kit or Drip as email service providers. Use something that is intuitive like these products. [03:39] #6: Crazy Egg is a heat-mapping tool that Neil helped to create. It does heat-map recording, scroll maps, AB tests, etc. [04:03] #7: Clickflow or Google Search Console (Neil is one of the co-founders of Clickflow). These products allow you to see which ones of your articles are popping and which are not. You can then optimize your titles and content using these tools. [04:20] #8: Subscribers is a great way to get people back to your website (you can use any chat bot as well). [04:55] #9: Sprout Social or Buffer are social media management tools. You can manage multiple accounts from one place. [05:19] #10: HubSpot helps to track sales-qualified leads and offers a lot of free tools.