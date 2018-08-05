Marketing School
Which Marketing Channels Have The Best ROI | Ep. #615
In episode #615, Eric and Neil debate which marketing channel has the best ROI. Tune in to hear on which channel you should be focusing your energy. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today’s Topic: Which Marketing Channels Have The Best ROI [00:35] Content marketing is one of the best options for good ROI. [00:40] On the other hand, Neil thinks using paid ads are the best. [01:06] You have to think of scalability and return on investment. [01:30] With content marketing, you could spend $1 Million and generate $10 Million, whereas with paid ads, you could spend $50 Million and generate $100. [01:40] If you combine those two channels, you could have a “monster” business. [02:00] One channel could work better than the other depending on the business. [02:25] A woman Neil met at a conference gets all her business through Facebook ads. [02:50] Another company grew solely off of social media paid ads, which proves this is a popular and successful method. [03:15] If you layer paid ads with content marketing, you will have twice as much business. [03:42] If you want to know which will produce the highest ROI for you, run some tests. [04:02] If you are not sure which channels to use, check out what is working for your competitors using SEMRush or BuzzSumo. [04:20] Think about where your audience is “hanging out” and tailor your approach. [04:42] If you need to need to go back to Marketing 101, read The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing. [04:46] That’s all for today! [04:49] Go to Singlegrain.com/Giveway for a special marketing tool giveaway! Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu