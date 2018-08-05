Marketing School
7 Social Media Hacks That'll Make You Stand Out From The Noise | Ep. #616
In episode #616, Eric and Neil discuss the 7 hacks you can use to stand out from the crowd. Tune in to hear what you should be doing to make an impression. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today’s Topic: 7 Social Media Hacks That'll Make You Stand Out From The Noise [00:42] #1: Neil took the most popular influencers and had them take photos of themselves holding signs that said, “Who is Neil Patel?”. Over the years, he has closed deals because people remembered this campaign. [01:26] #2: Allbird has custom illustrations and videos on Instagram. That kind of thing will help you stand out. [02:06] #3: See what’s working for your competitors and is getting them the most shares. Then, create similar content or posts. [02:38] #4: Social Blade shows stats for YouTube. You can see channel’s growth rates and what helped them achieve that growth. This will help you figure out what tactics to copy. [03:23] #5: Increase engagement by boosting posts to people on your fan page. [04:11] #6: Build pods with like-minded people and power-like each other’s posts. [04:38] #7: Figure out what each social network is missing. Facebook is trying to work on video, LinkedIn has a lot of gaps, etc. If you give the social network what they are lacking, they will promote it. [05:34] That’s all for today! [05:36] Go to Singlegrain.com/Giveway for a special marketing tool giveaway! Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu