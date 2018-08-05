Marketing School
Our Favorite Marketing WordPress Plugins of 2018| Ep. #617
In episode #617, Eric and Neil count out their favorite WordPress plugins. Tune in to hear what plugins you should be using to optimize your posts. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: Our Favorite Marketing WordPress Plugins of 2018 [00:35] YouTube Subscribe Bar allows you to embed videos and include a subscribe button. However, the subscribe button will subscribe viewers to your channel instead of the channel from which the video was posted. [01:13] Yoast SEO Plugin has an XML sitemap generator. They create XML sitemaps the correct way, whereas other plugins do not. [01:37] Tools like Pretty Links help to shorten links and make them more visually appealing. [02:05] Exit Pop Ups works well with Hello Bar and Neil likes it because you can make your background an animated GIF. Animated GIFs tend to up your subscribers. [02:27] Wordable allows you to write a post in Google Sheets and then push it directly to Wordpress. [03:18] Gravity Forms is a great way to do integrations and collect payments. You can hook it in with Woocommerce or Zapier. [03:52] WP Embed Code Generator, which is great for creating embed codes for your infographics, so other people can use them. [04:09] A Blogging Checklist is an oldie, but a goodie. The checklist is an easy form for everyone to follow. It's a dummy-proof solution.