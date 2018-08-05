Marketing School
7 Unorthodox Marketing Hacks You Ought to Leverage | Ep. #620
In episode #620. Eric and Neil discuss 7 unorthodox marketing hacks. Tune in to hear what you could be doing to drive conversions. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: 7 Unorthodox Marketing Hacks You Ought to Leverage [00:35] #1: When driving people to your website, less than 5% will convert. For the 95% that don't convert, re-market them with an opposite pitch (logical vs. emotional). [01:22] #2: Every month, when Drift launches a new feature, they treat it as a product launch, which helps to keep them top-of-mind. Product Hunt is a great tool for this. [02:22] #3: There is a program on LinkedIn that gives a special button that populates their LinkedIn info into a form, so they have less work to do. This will increase your leads and conversions, because there is less work to be done [02:59] #4: Build a repurposing framework. Think about all the content you can take even further (turning a blog post into a video, social media post, webinar, etc.). [03:36] #5: To increase your traffic, start doing things people wouldn't normally do. [04:01] The best way to get people from your blog to your landing page/product page is to place banner ads within your blog. [04:27] #6: Offer something for free for the cost of shipping. [04:57] Russell Brunson built his company by doing this. [05:10] #7: Give people options in your ads. [05:22] Within the first 30 seconds of a video about learning guitar, the instructor offered a link for beginners and a link for more advanced students.