Marketers Are Full of Shit | Ep. #621
In episode #621, Eric and Neil explain how marketers are full of shit. Tune in to hear how you can decipher a bullshitter from a talented marketer. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: Marketers Are Full of Shit [00:34] Marketers always talk a big game, but their results speak for themselves. [01:08] When hiring marketers, make sure whatever they claim to have done is backed up by proof. [01:45] Eric's friend had to fire his marketing guy, because the marketer used up too many resources. [02:16] You must absolutely require proof of success and pay them for a trial period (run a series of paid tests). [02:48] Always test out a working relationship before you pull the trigger. [03:20] Neil doesn't care what your title is, he is only focused on efficacy and results. [03:43] Eric and Neil can easily provide proof of their results. [04:05] "What is the most impressive win of your marketing career thus far?" is Eric's favorite interview question. Once you start pressing for details, you can tell whether a candidate is lying. [04:40] Neil likes to show candidates his website and ask what they would do to fix any issues. [05:05] This is a great way to see if they can think on their feet or improve upon anything. It shows you if they know what they are talking about.