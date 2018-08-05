Marketing School
Why We Don't Watch The News | Ep. #626
In episode #626, Eric and Neil explain why they don't watch the news. Tune in to hear why television news is a waste of your time. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: Why We Don't Watch The News [00:33] The news media is just another business. [00:45] It's a viewership-driven business and they thrive on ad revenue. [01:00] Instead, Eric follows different people on Twitter and gets his news from that. [01:20] TV news is just noise! [02:21] You can get your news by browsing news sites instead. [02:34] If something really important or big happens, you will most likely find out about it on Twitter or social media, anyway. [03:15] By not spending time posting on social media, you gain a lot of hours back. [03:44] To beat your competition, focus on your business and what matters as opposed to being obsessed with frivolous social media posts. [04:40] The Economist Espresso is one or two paragraphs and summarizes the most important stories. [05:00] "If you want to do well, stop wasting your time" -Neil