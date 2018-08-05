Marketing School
To Focus or Not to Focus, The Marketer's Dilemma | Ep. #625
In episode #625, Eric and Neil discuss where and how to focus your energy. Tune in to hear what you should actually be focusing on! TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: To Focus or Not to Focus, The Marketer's Dilemma [00:50] People have different concepts of how marketing works. [01:02] Your tactics all depend on what your business is, what its status is, etc. [01:37] Pick a tactic that is working the best for you and focus all your energy on that. [01:55] Once that tactic is operating to its best abilities, add in other tactics. [02:24] Eric worked at a company that tried a bunch of different tactics and found video marketing worked the best, then focused all their energy on that. [03:14] Neil met the Legal Zoom/Shoedazzle CEO; he told Neil to have laser focus. [04:10] Steve Jobs said that he is better at saying "no" than other people. [04:40] If your growth rate is accelerating, hit the gas. If it's decelerating, think about what you can improve. [04:55] That's all for today!