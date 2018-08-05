Marketing School
How to Find a CMO | Ep. #627
In episode #627, Eric and Neil discuss how you can find a CMO. Tune in to hear what you should be doing to grab your next successful CMO. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: How to Find a CMO [00:33] They get hit up all the time for people looking to fill this position, but it is the hardest position to fill. [00:55] Tap into referral networks. [01:05] When Eric was hired at Treehouse, he was referred in. [01:27] Don't just hire a CMO, have someone prove in a lesser position that they can deliver results for you. Have people work their way up. [02:55] Instead of having a CMO, just make the marketing department work together to guide the mission. [03:41] Contingency firms whose focus is on hiring executives is another way to go. [03:48] They will cost you a lot of money, but will deliver on the mission. [04:34] Org structures are different now, so it changes how you can operate. [04:38] To recap: referral networks work, contingency firms work, having NO CMO works.