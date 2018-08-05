Marketing School
6 Minutes For the Next 60 Years of Your Entrepreneurial Journey | Ep. #628
In episode #628, Eric and Neil have a 6-ish minute chat about planning for the long-term. Tune in to hear why you should always focus on long-term goals and solutions. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today’s Topic: 6 Minutes For the Next 60 Years of Your Entrepreneurial Journey [00:36] When you think about starting a business, most people think about “what problem should I solve?” [00:54] But you should also ask “will this problem that I’m solving still be relevant in the ensuing years?” [01:08] You don’t want to have to create a new business every few years. [01:30] Eric thinks Singlegrain will still be around in 20 years, but that it will have to evolve. [02:10] Five years into his business, Eric believes he still has a long way to go. [02:36] If you come up with a short-sighted solution, then you will have to start a new business every few years. It is easier to grow a business than it is to start one. [03:00] Elon Musk has a long-term plan to work towards getting people on Mars. [04:07] Often times, the most difficult problems to solve are also the most boring, but the boring stuff stands the test of time. [05:00] Neil believes marketing will always be around as a industry. [05:45] Focus on your strengths and then see how you can expand upon that. [06:10] Do the boring stuff! [06:36] Don’t focus on the short-term solutions or businesses. [06:53] That’s all for today! [06:58] Go to Singlegrain.com/Giveway for a special marketing tool giveaway! Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu