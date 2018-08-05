Marketing School
How Successful Marketers Think | Ep. #630
In episode #630, Eric and Neil explain how successful marketers think. Tune in to hear what you should be doing to become a more successful marketer. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: How Successful Marketers Think [00:35] Successful marketers are numb to failure. [00:45] Most experiments are going to fail, but as long as you continue to improve by 1%/week, that will be a 50% gain over the course of a year. [01:13] Consistency is key! [01:20] It takes time to get things right, but you have to stay the course. [01:45] Eric writes thousands of blog posts, even though he has terrible grammar. He knows it is important to follow through and be consistent. [01:50] Be a T-shaped marketer. [02:30] Spot trends! If you are not good at spotting trends, keep reading news sites and stay on top of things. [03:25] Things change so quickly in marketing. [04:45] If you are not thinking about ROI, you are not going to succeed in the marketing world. [05:20] It's important to be data-driven; the numbers do not lie. [05:59] Don't be afraid to shake up whatever industry you are in. [06:12] Neil is willing to do this by taking competitors products or services, copying them, and then offering them for free.