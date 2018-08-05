Marketing School
Don't Overthink Shit | Ep. #631
In episode #631, Eric and Neil discuss why it's important to not overthink shit. Tune in to hear why overthinking could be ruining your business. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: Don't Overthink Shit [00:34] Everyone loves to come up with complex funnels. [00:48] When you make it complex, stuff is more likely to break down. [01:12] Start simple, then expand. [01:22] When Eric started, his channel was SEO. They wrote content and did a lot of guest posting. [01:43] They tried a complex marketing funnel, but it didn't work. [01:55] They also were podcasting at the same time and then layered in content marketing once they got the hang of everything. [02:27] Just focus on the things that you are good at. [02:40] Don't take on too much and you can layer things in later. [03:14] Why build a crazy marketing/sales funnel, when you haven't tried a simple one in order to see if it would even work? [03:50] The boring growth is often the most sustainable growth. [05:06] Wait until the next marketing method has been effective and monetized by others, then jump on the bandwagon. You don't have to be the first! [05:33] That's all for today!