Marketing School
Stop Copying Your Competition | Ep. #632
In episode #632, Eric and Neil discuss why you shouldn't copy your competition. Tune in to see why past techniques may not work for you today. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: Stop Copying Your Competition [00:38] What worked for your competition won't necessarily work for you. [01:17] The problem with content marketing is that there is now a lot more competition. [01:40] Whereas Neil had success within the first three months, it would take people a year to do the same today. [02:18] Costs of paid ads have gone up and bigger brands drive prices even higher. [03:00] What people were willing to spend years ago, was a lot less than you would have to spend today. [04:00] Just because one tactic worked for another company, doesn't mean it will work the same way for you. [04:15] Dropbox referral programs worked in the past, but they probably wouldn't work now. [04:50] If you're in business to make money, you should do something else. [05:03] You have to be three steps ahead of everyone; think about what will be popular in the future. Spot trends. [05:40] Take chances and shoot for the moon.