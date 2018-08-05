Marketing School
Don't Fall in Love With an Idea | Ep. #633
In episode #633, Eric and Neil discuss why you shouldn't fall in love with an idea. Tune in to hear what you should love in order to be successful. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: Don't Fall in Love With an Idea [00:35] Most startups start with a totally different idea than what they are doing presently. [00:54] Don't fall in love with an idea, fall in love with an industry. [01:55] As long as you stick with your industry, you can build upon that experience, as opposed to shifting to something else entirely. [02:18] It's like compound interest: the moment you stop investing, you lose all that interest. [02:53] Stay in your lane. [03:01] In a Nathan Latka podcast interview, the discussion was about sticking with one industry instead of branching out into the unknown. [04:02] You need to love what you do, but make sure you love the industry. [04:20] Elon Musk had ZipTo, then Paypal, then SpaceX. Because he jumped industries, he struggled much longer before his success. [05:23] It's like WOW: you need to keep levelling up. [06:00] That's all for today!