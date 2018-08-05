Marketing School
The Straightest Road to Success | Ep. #634
In episode #634, Eric and Neil discuss the easiest way to be successful. Tune in to hear why experiments are key. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today’s Topic: The Straightest Road to Success [00:33] The key to success is experimentation! [00:51] A lot of people forget to build out an experimentation framework. [01:02] Neil will split his team into four groups and each group will submit ideas each week for “crazy” experiments they can run. [02:38] Each group needs to run experiments every week. [02:46] GrowthHackers created North Star, which helps you track experiments over time. [03:00] Northstar is a free service. [03:18] Try Google Experiments as another tracker. [03:34] Build experimentation into the fabric of your company. [04:00] It’s ok if experiments fail! [04:28] By doing radical experiments, you can learn how to grow your company at a fast pace. [04:50] Read Crazy Egg to learn more about experimentation. [05:01] That’s all for today! [05:04] Go to Singlegrain.com/Giveway for a special marketing tool giveaway! Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu