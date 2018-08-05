Marketing School
95% of You Will Ignore This SEO Strategy | Ep. #635
In episode #635, Eric and Neil discuss an important SEO strategy. Tune in to hear what you may have been overlooking. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: 95% of You Will Ignore This SEO Strategy [00:36] Branding is what separates good companies from the bad. [01:30] If you don't know how popular a brand is, it's hard to outrank them. [02:00] Neil's strategy used to be: create good content, create value, wait for results. [02:04] This wasn't the best strategy. [02:15] His best branding strategy was the "Who is Neil Patel?" campaign. [02:45] BuzzSumo has a great alert system that will help you track your brand. [02:51] Neil likes to use Google Trends, which is free. [03:03] Google Search Console is also a great way to track your progress. [03:10] GSC tracks farther back than 90 days, which is more helpful when gauging progress. [04:15] The stronger your brand, the higher your domain authority.