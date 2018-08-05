Marketing School
Is It Worth Spending $200 Per Blog Post? | Ep. #636
In episode #636, Eric and Neil discuss whether it is worth spending money on blog posts. Tune in to hear where your money should be going. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: Is It Worth Spending $200 Per Blog Post? [00:33] Yes, it is worth the money! [00:45] The cost per blog depends on the industry. [00:50] It's not about how much you pay, but rather if it is on the right topic, using the right keywords, etc. [01:05] You can't be pushing or schilling in the post, it needs to educate. [01;20] Neil writes long-form blog posts. [01:40] It costs him well over $200 per blog post. [02:05] Start with a strong foundation and build from there (videos, webinars, facebook ads). [02:23] Singlegrain went from 4000 visitors per month to over 100,000 by using this strategy. [03:15] Every quarter, open up a tool like AHREFS, see the keywords for which you rank well and improve upon them or replicate that content. [04:01] Once you build a strong blog foundation, you can expand into other areas of media. However, don't neglect your blog posts as a result. [04:15] You will get higher ROI by fixing up old content. [04:42] Clickflow is a tool to help you figure all this out. [04:58] If you spend money on a post, remember that it keeps generating traffic each and every month. [05:18] Google "Tom Tunguz and compound marketing" and you will get a great blog post about this very subject.