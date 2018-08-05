Marketing School
SEO Will Never be as Good as Paid Ads! | Ep. #637
In episode #637, Eric and Neil explain why paid ads are better than SEO. Tune in to hear why you should be focused more energy on paid ads. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: SEO Will Never be as Good as Paid Ads! [00:34] Content pages generally rank higher than product pages. [00:59] While paid ads are expensive, you can direct traffic to pages that will generate the most cash. [01:10] The conversion rate is higher, because visitors will land on a page that is selling them something. [01:29] You just can't control SEO as well as you can paid ads. [01:57] With paid ads, you can scale as much as you need to. [02:20] VC's really like pouring money into SaaS companies. [02:44] Google and Facebook wouldn't be worth what they are, if it wasn't for paid ads. [03:30] People are moving campaigns from TV to the Internet. [04:05] Focus on paid ads before SEO, especially if you have a product or service.